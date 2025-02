An Alamo man has admitted his role in trying to transport illegal immigrants through Texas. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas announced the guilty plea of 33-year-old Eusebio Cavazos last week. Cavazos was arrested in December when 36 people were found hiding in the back of a tractor-trailer at the Sarita Border Patrol checkpoint. His sentencing hearing is set for May 15th.