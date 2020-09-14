Alamo Man Pleads Not Guilty To Murder Of Donna Man

An Alamo man appears headed for trial for the murder of a Donna man nine months ago.

In an online arraignment Monday, 18-year-old Carlos Julian Contreras pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Genero Isaiah Castillo. The victim’s body was found along a road near the Donna reservoirs January 14th.

Contreras was arrested the next day after a Hidalgo County sheriff’s investigation found that the two had gotten into a dispute stemming from what sheriff’s officials described only as a criminal enterprise. Contreras remains free on a $200,000 bond.