Alamo Man Sentenced In 5-Year-Old Deadly Drunk Driving Crash

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A plea deal brings an 18-year prison sentence for a repeat drunk driver who killed a Mercedes mother and critically injured three children.

43-year-old Ignacio Navarro of Alamo Monday agreed to plead guilty to charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault stemming from the 2-vehicle wreck almost five years ago.

Police say Navarro was drunk the afternoon of May 10th 2018 when he plowed a carrier truck into the back of an SUV in Mercedes. The driver of the SUV, 47-year-old Christina Bruno, was killed instantly. Her three grandchildren were critically hurt.

The McAllen Monitor reports that the children’s mother, in her victim impact statement during Navarro’s sentencing, said that five years later, they continue to suffer physically and mentally from the impacts of their injuries.