LOCAL

Alamo Man Sentenced In Hit And Run Death Of Motorcyclist

jsalinasBy 13 views
0

An Alamo man has been sentenced to 7 years in prison stemming from a deadly hit and run crash more than two years ago.

The punishment was handed down against 20-year-old Carlos Vasquez after he pleaded guilty in the death of 46-year-old Roger Cavazos also of Alamo. Vasquez was behind the wheel of his Chevrolet Silverado when he rear-ended Cavazos on his motorcycle the morning of July 21st 2019.

Cavazos was found dead at the scene on the westbound Expressway 83 frontage road near North Alamo Road. Vasquez sped away, and was able to evade arrest for several weeks before investigators gathered enough evidence to track him down.

Powerball Ticket Sold In California Snags Record $2.04B Win

Previous article

Alleged Cruz Beer Thrower Out On Bond In TX

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL