Alamo Mobile Home Murder Suspect Moved From Hospital To Jail

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Donna man has been released from the hospital and booked into jail on a charge of murder in the death of a female acquaintance.more than a week-and-a-half ago.

41-year-old Christopher Soto had been hospitalized for undisclosed injuries since the October 30th attack that killed 38-year-old Brittany Kay Ireland. She was killed inside a mobile home in the Acacia RV Park in Alamo.

Responding police officers found Ireland in a bedroom with lacerations to her neck while paramedics were treating Soto in another room. It’s not clear how he was injured.

