Alamo Trucking Company Says Tractor-Trailer Used In Deadly Smuggling Run Not Theirs

Body bags lie at the scene where a tractor trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered, Monday, June 27, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Body bags lie at the scene where a tractor trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered, Monday, June 27, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A Rio Grande Valley trucking company is claiming no connection to the tractor-trailer found in San Antonio with 50 migrants dead inside.

The semi-trailer that had been abandoned near Lackland Air Force Base appeared to show it was owned by Betancourt Trucking and Harvesting of Alamo. But in an interview with the San Antonio Express-News, Felipe Betancourt Junior said while the company owns a similar-looking red big rig, their tractor-trailer has been in the Valley since last Friday, and was operating in the Lower Valley on Monday.

He thinks someone cloned the truck’s Department of Transportation I-D number and painted it the same red color. Betancourt says the company is cooperating with the investigation into the migrant smuggling operation.