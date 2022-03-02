LOCAL

Alamo Woman Admits To Trafficking “highly pure meth”

jsalinasBy 28 views
0

A 24-year-old Alamo woman is facing at least 10 years in federal prison for attempting to traffic more than $2 million worth of methamphetamine. The punishment against Jacqueline Garcia stems from her arrest last November.

Garcia was driving north on Highway 281 near Alice when she was pulled over for a traffic violation. A drug-sniffing dog alerted law enforcement to the SUV’s gas tank – in which authorities found nine bundles of what they described as highly pure crystal meth. They say that amount of drugs would have sold on the street for more than $2 million.

Garcia admitted in Corpus Christi federal court to intending to transport the narcotics to Dallas. Her sentence will be handed down June 8th.

Mask Mandate Ending In Brownsville ISD

Previous article

Most Of The World Lines Up Against Moscow, Attacks Intensify

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL