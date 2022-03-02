Alamo Woman Admits To Trafficking “highly pure meth”

A 24-year-old Alamo woman is facing at least 10 years in federal prison for attempting to traffic more than $2 million worth of methamphetamine. The punishment against Jacqueline Garcia stems from her arrest last November.

Garcia was driving north on Highway 281 near Alice when she was pulled over for a traffic violation. A drug-sniffing dog alerted law enforcement to the SUV’s gas tank – in which authorities found nine bundles of what they described as highly pure crystal meth. They say that amount of drugs would have sold on the street for more than $2 million.

Garcia admitted in Corpus Christi federal court to intending to transport the narcotics to Dallas. Her sentence will be handed down June 8th.