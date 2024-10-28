LOCALTRENDING

Alamo Woman Arrested For DWI After Crashing Into McAllen Police Unit

Story by TIM SULLIVAN
Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An Alamo woman is under arrest for drunken driving after crashing her pickup truck into the back of a McAllen police vehicle.

Police say 20-year-old Emily Ann Robles was driving east on I-2 at about 6 a.m. Sunday when she struck the unoccupied police SUV that was positioned to control traffic at the scene of a deadly wreck that had occurred about a half-hour earlier. Robles was hospitalized and treated for injuries suffered in the crash, then booked into the Hidalgo County jail on a charge of DWI.

Meanwhile, Pharr police continue to investigate the 1-vehicle wreck that killed the driver of a Toyota pickup truck and injured two passengers. The truck had struck a concrete barrier along the eastbound lanes of I-2 just west of the interchange with I-69C. The name of the person who died has not yet been released.

