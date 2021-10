Edinburg police say it was an Alamo woman who was found shot dead at a local business Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the unnamed business on the 300 block of Conquest Boulevard just after 5 p.m. Wednesday and found the woman dead from a gunshot. She is 41-year-old Jessica Yvonne Vasquez.

Police have not said if they are looking for any suspects and are not disclosing any other information.