Alamo Woman Sentenced In Multi-Million Dollar Cocaine Smuggling Case

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An attempt to sneak millions of dollars in cocaine past the Border Patrol has gotten an Alamo woman 10 years in prison. 51-year-old Olga Lydia Segundo heard her punishment Wednesday – about six months after she was arrested.

Back on January 13th, Border Patrol agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint stopped Segundo’s Chevrolet Silverado, and got suspicious as they talked to her.

Segundo consented to a search, and an x-ray scan showed all four tires containing metal casings which held 24 bundles of cocaine worth more than $4 million. Segundo later pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing with the intent to distribute cocaine.