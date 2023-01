One week after breaking an NBA record, the Alamodome is being recognized for something that is nothing to be proud of.

A survey from Buildworld has named the downtown San Antonio venue the ninth-ugliest building in the United States. Buildworld says it used keywords from social media sites reflecting the building’s design to determine their rankings, including “ugly” and “horrid.”

The report named the J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, D.C. as the ugliest in the U.S.