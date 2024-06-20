Alberto Becomes Tropical Depression Over Mexico

What was Tropical Storm Alberto is now a tropical depression that made landfall early today along Mexico’s northeast coast. Three people reportedly died when the storm hit.

The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season brought heavy rain and flooding to the Texas Coast yesterday, triggering power outages and road closures across the region.

Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 51 Texas counties impacted by Alberto as residents start another clean-up from this latest round of severe weather. A flood watch is expected to end this afternoon for Corpus Christi and many Coastal Bend communities just as summer officially hits today.