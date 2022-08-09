Albuquerque Police Detain Suspect In Killing Of 4 Muslim Men

Albuquerque Police Deputy Chief of Investigations Cecily Barker holds a flyer with photos of a car wanted in connection with Muslim men murdered as Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham looks on in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Authorities investigating the killings of four Muslim men said they are looking for help finding a vehicle believed to be connected to the deaths in New Mexico's largest city. A Muslim man was killed Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Albuquerque, and ambush shootings killed three other Muslim men over the past nine months. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal via AP)

Albuquerque police say they have detained the “primary suspect” in the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico’s largest city. The city’s police chief on Tuesday announced the update on Twitter.

Chief Harold Medina says officers found the vehicle that investigators believe was involved in a recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque. The driver is believed to be the primary suspect in the deaths. No other information was immediately available.

Police say they will provide an update on Tuesday afternoon. The victims are Naeem Hussain, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, Aftab Hussein and Mohammad Ahmadi. The killings began in November with Ahmadi’s death.