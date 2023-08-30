Alcohol Not A Factor When Driver Crashed Into Migrants In Brownsville

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Brownsville police are confirming that the man who drove into a group of migrants back in May was not drunk at the time.

Police say their toxicology report showed 34-year-old George Alvarez was not under the influence of alcohol when his SUV careened into the migrants waiting at a bus stop outside the Ozanam shelter the morning of May 7th. Eight were killed, 10 were seriously injured. Police are still waiting for results to learn if Alvarez was under the influence of drugs.

A separate hospital report turned up cocaine, marijuana, and sedatives in his system. But police have said the report isn’t conclusive as to whether Alvarez was high since those drugs can remain in a person’s system for more than a week. Alvarez remains jailed on charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault.