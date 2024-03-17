Alcohol Suspected In Deadly Crash Near Edinburg

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

DPS investigators suspect alcohol was a factor in a weekend crash that left one driver dead northeast of Edinburg.

Authorities say the driver of a Chevrolet Trailblazer was heading west on Monte Cristo Road Saturday evening and smashed into a Dodge Ram as it slowed down to turn left onto Tower Road. The driver of the SUV, 34-year-old Sergio Alejandro Padilla-Luna, was killed on impact.

The people in the pickup, a man, woman, and child, did not have to be hospitalized. Investigators say Padilla-Luna was speeding and are waiting for results of toxicology tests to determine if he was intoxicated. The victim’s name hasn’t yet been released.