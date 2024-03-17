LOCAL

Alcohol Suspected In Deadly Crash Near Edinburg

jsalinasBy 544 views
0

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

DPS investigators suspect alcohol was a factor in a weekend crash that left one driver dead northeast of Edinburg.

Authorities say the driver of a Chevrolet Trailblazer was heading west on Monte Cristo Road Saturday evening and smashed into a Dodge Ram as it slowed down to turn left onto Tower Road. The driver of the SUV, 34-year-old Sergio Alejandro Padilla-Luna, was killed on impact.

The people in the pickup, a man, woman, and child, did not have to be hospitalized. Investigators say Padilla-Luna was speeding and are waiting for results of toxicology tests to determine if he was intoxicated. The victim’s name hasn’t yet been released.

Public Meeting Set On Proposed Changes To McAllen Post Office Operations

Previous article

Headstone Maker Arrested For Felony Theft

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL