Alcohol Thought To Be Factor In Deadly Wreck Near Weslaco

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

DPS investigators say a suspected drunk driver was killed and three people were injured, including the victim’s pregnant passenger, in a 2-vehicle crash just south of Weslaco.

Authorities say at around 6:30 p.m. Friday, the driver of a Dodge Charger was heading north on FM 1015 nearing the curve near Mile 5 Road and was trying to pass another vehicle when he smashed into a Toyota Scion heading south. 28-year-old Jorge Colunga of La Feria was killed while his pregnant passenger was rushed to the hospital where she went into labor.

The female driver of the Scion and one of her two passengers were also hospitalized. Their conditions haven’t been disclosed. The status of the fetus is not known.