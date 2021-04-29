Alcohol-To-Go Bill Passes Senate, Heads To Governor’s Desk

Sales of alcohol to-go from Texas restaurants are a step closer to reality. The state Senate on Wednesday voted 30-to-1 to pass a measure that will permanently allow beer, wine and mixed drinks to be included in delivery and pickup food orders. The same measure cleared the House last month.

The bill now heads to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk. Abbott signed a waiver in March last year to permit to-go alcohol sales in order to help restaurants during the pandemic. The waiver was set to last until May but was extended indefinitely.