Alec Baldwin Fired Prop Gun On Set, Killing Cinematographer

(AP) — Officials say actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of a Western and killed the cinematographer. The director of the movie was wounded, and authorities are investigating. Santa Fe County Sheriff’s officials said cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza were shot Thursday on the set of “Rust.” A Baldwin spokesperson said there was an accident involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks. A sheriff’s spokesman said detectives were investigating what type of projectile was discharged and how. No immediate charges were filed. Baldwin tweeted Friday that he “no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident.”