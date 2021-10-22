NATIONAL

Alec Baldwin Fired Prop Gun On Set, Killing Cinematographer

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in Santa Fe, N.M., after he was questioned about a shooting on the set of the film "Rust" on the outskirts of Santa Fe, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, officials said. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

(AP) — Officials say actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of a Western and killed the cinematographer. The director of the movie was wounded, and authorities are investigating. Santa Fe County Sheriff’s officials said cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza were shot Thursday on the set of “Rust.” A Baldwin spokesperson said there was an accident involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks. A sheriff’s spokesman said detectives were investigating what type of projectile was discharged and how. No immediate charges were filed. Baldwin tweeted Friday that he “no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident.”

