Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty In ‘Rust’ Shooting

TMZ reports Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the deadly shooting on the set of “Rust” in New Mexico.

As a result, the actor won’t need to appear at a hearing tomorrow. He has multiple conditions for his release including not owning a gun.

That comes as the family of the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has filed another lawsuit against Baldwin. Hutchins was fatally shot by Baldwin in 2021 on the set of “Rust” and her family has already settled a civil suit with the actor.