Alex Jones Appears For Questioning In Sandy Hook Lawsuit

FILE — Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones rallies pro-Trump supporters outside the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, Nov. 5, 2020, in Phoenix. Jones has agreed to appear at a deposition in Connecticut to answer questions in a lawsuit by relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims, his lawyers said Thursday, March 31, 2022, a day after a judge ordered fines against Jones for defying orders to attend a deposition last week despite his claim of illness. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

(AP) — Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has traveled to Connecticut to appear at a deposition in a lawsuit over his calling the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax. His trip comes after he was fined for defying a judge’s order to appear for questioning in Texas last month, when he cited a health problem.

The deposition began Tuesday and is continuing Wednesday. The location has not been disclosed. Relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 Newtown, Connecticut, massacre are suing Jones for defamation.

A judge found Jones liable for damages and a trial on how much he should pay the families is set for August.