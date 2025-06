A Texas bankruptcy judge is paving the way for an auction involving the person assets of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. That includes his guns, cars and Austin homes. Jones, who runs the InfoWars website, declared bankruptcy after being found liable for defamation. The case involved families of the Sandy Hook school shooting victims.

Courts ordered Jones to pay nearly one-and-a-half billion dollars. The bankruptcy judge did not rule on a dispute over the sale of the InfoWars website.