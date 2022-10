Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who does his internet talk show from Texas, is calling the nearly-one-billion-dollar jury verdict against him a “fraud.”

A Connecticut jury ordered Jones to pay the cash to several family members of those killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting. He spread doubts about the massacre of 20 children, saying it was fake.

This was Jones’s second trial. A Texas jury ordered Jones to pay more than 45-million dollars to a pair of Sandy Hook parents in August.