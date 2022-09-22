Alex Jones Testifies In Trial Over His Sandy Hook Hoax Lies

Alex Jones speaks with the media outside of Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn., on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Jones is going to take the stand to testify in a trial in Connecticut over how much in damages he must pay for calling the Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax. (H John Voorhees III /Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)

Alex Jones speaks with the media outside of Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn., on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Jones is going to take the stand to testify in a trial in Connecticut over how much in damages he must pay for calling the Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax. (H John Voorhees III /Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)

(AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has taken the stand to testify in a trial in Connecticut over how much in damages he must pay for calling the Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax.

Jones took the stand Thursday in Waterbury as part of a lawsuit by an FBI agent who responded to the school and the families of eight children and adults who died.

A total of 20 first graders and six educators were killed at the Newtown school in 2012. Victims’ relatives have given emotional testimony during the trial’s first six days about being traumatized by people who say the shooting was fake.