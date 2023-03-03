Alex Murdaugh Gets Life In Prison In Murder Of Wife, Son

(AP) — A judge has sentenced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh to life in prison a day after he was convicted of murder in the shooting deaths of his wife and son. The sentence issued Friday carries no chance of parole or early release.

The Colleton County jury deliberated for less than three hours Thursday before finding Murdaugh guilty of killing his 22-year-old son, Paul, with a shotgun and his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, with a rifle on June 7, 2021. Murdaugh soon will be taken to a state prison where he will be held in the highest security.