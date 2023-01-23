Alex Murdaugh Goes On Trial In 2021 Killings Of Wife, Son

FILE - Alex Murdaugh is escorted out of the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on July 20, 2022. Murdaugh's trial on two counts of murder in the June 2021 deaths of his wife and son is scheduled to start Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (Tracy Glantz/The State via AP, File)

Disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh is about to put his fate before a small-town jury. Murdaugh’s trial on two counts of murder in the June 2021 deaths of his wife and son is scheduled to start Monday with jury selection in Colleton County. The 54-year-old’s life has unraveled over the past two years. He faces about 100 other criminal counts as prosecutors say he stole millions of dollars from clients, committed insurance fraud trying to stage his own death and ran a drug and money laundering ring. But Murdaugh has adamantly denied killing his wife and son, saying he found them shot to death at their home after visiting his ailing father.