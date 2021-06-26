All Aboard! 1st Post-Pandemic Cruise Ship Readies To Sail

The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The Celebrity Edge is set to sail on Saturday from Fort Lauderdale. It will be the first cruise ship to leave a U.S. port with ticketed passengers since the onset of the pandemic, which halted sailing. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The Celebrity Edge is set to sail on Saturday from Fort Lauderdale. It will be the first cruise ship to leave a U.S. port with ticketed passengers since the onset of the pandemic, which halted sailing. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

(AP) — The first cruise ship is preparing to leave a U.S. port since the coronavirus pandemic brought the industry to a 15-month standstill. Celebrity Edge will depart Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Saturday evening with the number of passengers limited to 40 percent capacity, and with virtually all passengers vaccinated against COVID-19. Celebrity Cruises says they meet health requirements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that require at least 95% of the travelers to be fully vaccinated. Officials are hoping it all goes smooth to turn a new chapter after deadly outbreaks on ships.