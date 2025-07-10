All American Farmers

President Trump’s Agriculture Secretary is floating the idea of having people on government aid, who can’t find a job, start working on farms. But farmers say that’s not going to work.

Russell Boening, who heads the Texas Farm Bureau, says that migrant workers continue to play a vital role in agriculture. That’s why he’s pressing for reforms to the temporary work visa programs. Last month, the Trump administration suggested there might be a pause on the raids of farm work sites. It has since reversed course.