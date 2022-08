The Atlantic Hurricane Season is fizzling out, with not a single super-storm in the month of August. Meteorologist Juan Peña with the National Weather Service says we haven’t seen a start like this in more than 20 years.

Earlier this year, the National Hurricane Center predicted a busier-than-usual hurricane season, with 14 to 21 named storms. So far, there have only been three. Peña says a slow start doesn’t mean we’re in the clear as there could still be multiple hurricanes later.