All 53 victims of a deadly smuggling attempt in Texas have been potentially identified.

The medical examiner in San Antonio says they were from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras. The youngest was only 13-years-old. They were all packed into the back of a big rig, which drove from the border town of Laredo to San Antonio. There was no air conditioning and the temperature was over 100 degrees. The alleged driver and three helpers are all in federal custody awaiting trial.