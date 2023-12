File: This booking photo provided by the Austin, Texas, Police Department shows Shane James. On Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 (Austin Police Department via AP)

File: This booking photo provided by the Austin, Texas, Police Department shows Shane James. On Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 (Austin Police Department via AP)

More charges have been filed against the Texas man accused of going on a two city killing spree. Shane James allegedly murdered his parents in San Antonio and then four people in Austin.

The 34-year old now faces ten total charges, including capitol murder, which makes him eligible for the death penalty in Texas. James is held without bond after he tried to escape from the Travis County lockup.