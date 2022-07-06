Alleged Violations Of Federal And State Law Draws Justice Department Investigation Into Operation Lone Star

Operation Lone Star, the state-funded border security endeavor, is reportedly under federal investigation for alleged civil rights violations. Records obtained by The Texas Tribune and ProPublica indicate that the Justice Department is investigating whether people are being arrested and jailed based on their race or national origin.

The investigation comes amid complaints filed by civil rights groups which cite previous reporting by The Texas Tribune that revealed immigrants were being unlawfully arrested, and others being jailed for months with no charges filed. Under Operation Lone Star, people crossing the border illegally can be arrested by DPS troopers on state charges of illegal entry and trespassing.

Governor Greg Abbott announced Operation Lone Star in March of last year in what has become a 3 billion dollar effort to slow human and drug smuggling.