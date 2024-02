McAllen International Airport is confirming word from Allegiant Air that it will offer summer service from McAllen to Tampa-St. Petersburg. It’s one of two new nonstop flights Allegiant is providing to two Tampa-area airports.

Passengers out of McAllen will fly into St. Pete-Clearwater International. Tickets will reportedly cost as little as 59 dollars. Flights will begin in June. Allegiant currently offers nonstop service out of McAllen to Orlando, as well as Las Vegas and Los Angeles.