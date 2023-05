File photo: People raise their hands as they leave a shopping center following reports of a shooting, Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Allen Premium Outlets will reopen on Wednesday of next week, more than three weeks after a deadly shooting at the outlet mall.

The mall’s management issued a statement in remembrance of the eight people who were killed and seven who were wounded. They also thanked the Allen community for their “compassion and goodwill.”

Each store will have the flexibility to set its own hours and decide on its reopening date. The mall has an agreement with the Allen Police Department to provide security.