File photo: In this frame grab from video provided by WFAA, people are evacuated from Allen Premium Outlet, Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (WFAA via AP)

File photo: In this frame grab from video provided by WFAA, people are evacuated from Allen Premium Outlet, Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (WFAA via AP)

A man seriously injured in the Allen mall shooting is out of the hospital. Irvin Walker was released yesterday more than two weeks after he was shot multiple times at the Allen Premium Outlets.

According to KDFW-TV, medical workers said a bullet fragment was millimeters away from killing him. Walker has credited the heroism of 20-year-old security guard Christian LaCour for his survival. LaCour was one of eight people killed in the shooting.