TEXAS

Allen West Discusses Possible Run For Governor

By 68 views
0
FILE - Texas GOP chairman Allen West (AP Photo/LM Otero File)

Allen West is resigning as the chairman of the Texas Republican Party, and observers are speculating about what he may do next. West says he’s weighing several options, including a possible run for Texas governor, and will make an announcement within the next few weeks.

Former President Trump has already endorsed incumbent Governor Greg Abbott in the 2022 race. West says it’s important for Texas to be led by a strong conservative because the rest of the nation looks to Texas as a beacon of freedom.

Rep. McCaul, Others Call For Removal Of 2022 Olympics From Beijing

Previous article

French Leader Macron Is Slapped During Visit To Small Town

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS