Allen West Discusses Possible Run For Governor

Allen West is resigning as the chairman of the Texas Republican Party, and observers are speculating about what he may do next. West says he’s weighing several options, including a possible run for Texas governor, and will make an announcement within the next few weeks.

Former President Trump has already endorsed incumbent Governor Greg Abbott in the 2022 race. West says it’s important for Texas to be led by a strong conservative because the rest of the nation looks to Texas as a beacon of freedom.