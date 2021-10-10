Allen West, Texas GOP Candidate, Hospitalized With COVID-19

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, file photo, Texas gubernatorial hopeful Allen West speaks at the Cameron County Conservatives anniversary celebration, in Harlingen, Texas. West, a candidate for the Republican nomination for governor of Texas, said Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, that he has received monoclonal antibody injections after being diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, file photo, Texas gubernatorial hopeful Allen West speaks at the Cameron County Conservatives anniversary celebration, in Harlingen, Texas. West, a candidate for the Republican nomination for governor of Texas, said Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, that he has received monoclonal antibody injections after being diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

(AP) — Tea party firebrand Allen West is hospitalized with COVID-19 but says he’s “doing great.” The candidate for the Republican nomination for governor of Texas told The Associated Press on Sunday that he has “no complaints” and is “just relaxing” at a hospital in the Dallas suburb of Plano.

West says he got a good night’s rest and was awaiting the results of an early morning chest X-ray.

West and his wife, Angela, were diagnosed with the virus after attending a “packed house” fundraising event last week. He has said he’s “suspending in-person events until receiving an all-clear indication.”