Allred And Gutierrez Disagree Over Proposed Border Bill

The two top Texas Democrats in the running against Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz disagree over the proposed border security bill.

On Monday, U.S. Rep. Colin Allred of Dallas said the bipartisan Senate agreement reached on Sunday is a “much-needed step.” State Sen. Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio dismissed the bill as “a slap in the face to Texans” that was crafted in secret.

Gutierrez is polling second to Allred ahead of the March 5th primary, which will determine which Democrat will take on Cruz in November.