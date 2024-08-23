Allred Expresses Support For Harris At DNC

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred of Dallas is urging his fellow Democrats to support Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid for the White House. Allred gave a brief speech on Thursday evening, the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Allred is challenging Republican Sen. Ted Cruz this year, and has so far been keeping his distance from Harris. He didn’t mention her when he addressed the Texas delegation on Thursday morning. Most of his evening speech focused on defeating Cruz and former President Donald Trump.