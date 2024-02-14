TEXAS

Allred, Gutierrez Dispute Border Security While Competing To Take On Cruz

A high-profile race in next month’s Texas primary will determine the Democratic challenger to GOP incumbent U.S. Senator Ted Cruz in November.

The two front-runners are U.S Congressman Colin Allred and State Senator Roland Gutierrez. The two candidates differ sharply on the issue of border security.

Allred supports a bipartisan act that expands paths to citizenship while increasing the funding for border barriers.

Gutierrez opposes this idea in favor of his own five-point plan that he claims would help illegal immigrants and benefit the state.

