Alpine Glacier Chunk Detaches, Killing At Least 6 Hikers

This image released on Sunday, July 3, 2022, by the Italian National Alpine and Cave Rescue Corps shows the glacier in Italy's Alps near Trento a large chunk of which has broken loose, killing at least six hikers and injuring eight others. Alpine rescue service officials, which provided that toll Sunday evening, said it could take hours to determine if any hikers might be missing. The National Alpine and Cave Rescue Corps tweeted that the search of the involved area of Marmolada peak involved at least five helicopters and rescue dogs. (Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico via AP)

(AP) — A large chunk of a glacier in Italy’s Alps has broken loose and killed at least six hikers and injured nine others. Alpine rescue service officials provided the death toll Sunday evening and said it could take hours to determine if any hikers might be missing, with unconfirmed reports saying there could be as many as 15 unaccounted for.

The National Alpine and Cave Rescue Corps tweeted that the search of the area of Marmolada peak involved helicopters and rescue dogs. On Sunday night, the corps posted a phone number for callers whose loved ones might not have returned from excursions near the glacier.