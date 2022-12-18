ALS Patients Contend With $158K Price Tag On New Drug

In this photo provided by Becky Mourey, Becky Mourey, center, and her husband Jim, left, meet with representatives for Illinois Rep. Jan Schakowsky at her offices on Capitol Hill, Washington DC in May 2022. Mourey and other ALS patients spent more than two years advocating for the approval of the new drug, Relyvrio, a treatment for ALS. Patients say they are now facing insurance and financial hurdles to access the drug, which costs $158,000. (Nicole Cimbura via AP)

(AP) — For two years, Becky Mourey pushed the Food and Drug Administration to approve an experimental drug for her Lou Gehrig’s disease. She went to members of Congress and regulators to make the case for Relyvrio, until the patient-advocates won.

In September, Relyvrio became only the third drug approved in the U.S. for ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, an incurable neurodegenerative disease that is usually fatal within five years. But patients and physicians who celebrated Relyvrio’s approval months ago are now contending with the obstacles posed by the U.S. health system.

Their odyssey is an object lesson in the soaring cost of specialty drugs, and the byzantine systems insurers that have created to try and control them.