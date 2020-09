Two suspects are facing murder charges in the apparent stabbing death of a man at a home in Mercedes.

Police were called to the home near Indiana Avenue and Dallas Street at around 1:30 Monday afternoon, found a man dead on the floor, and sometime later took two people in custody. Police are saying only that an altercation had taken place that left the victim dead.

The two suspects are to be brought before a judge Tuesday. Police are not yet releasing the names of the individuals involved.