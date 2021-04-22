Alternate Juror In Chauvin Trial Speaks Out

This booking photo provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections shows Derek Chauvin on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. The former Minneapolis police officer was convicted Tuesday, April 20 of murder and manslaughter in the 2020 death of George Floyd. (Minnesota Department of Corrections via AP)

An alternate juror in Derek Chauvin’s trial is voicing her opinion on the outcome. Lisa Christensen didn’t have the final say in the verdict, but told CBS This Morning what she thought. Her opinion aligns with what the 12-member panel ultimately decided: Guilty on all counts.

Christensen said listening to the state’s witnesses and watching the video of the former Minneapolis police officer kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes got to her. This also convinced her that Chauvin needed to be held accountable.