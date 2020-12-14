LOCALTRENDING

Alton-Area Party Ends In Murder-Suicide

Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials say what started as domestic violence ended in gunfire that left two people dead and another person critically wounded early Sunday morning.

Deputies were called to a rural property northwest of Alton where they found a man and woman dead and another man with several gunshot wounds. Investigators say 34-year-old Heriberto Reyes had begun beating his common-law wife. But when the woman’s 23-year-old brother and a family friend arrived to check on her, Reyes pulled a gun and opened fire, killing 28-year-old Alejandra Salinas Herrera and critically wounding the brother. Reyes then shot and killed himself.

