A teenager is facing a DWI charge after crashing into a house in Alton. Police say a vehicle being driven by a female juvenile early Tuesday morning smashed into two other vehicles parked outside the house, then careened into the house. The wreck caused the roof of the small wood-frame home to come crashing down, destroying the home.

The driver was hospitalized and will be arraigned on the driving while intoxicated charge when she’s discharged.