Alton Man In Critical Condition, Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An Alton man remains jailed on a $1 million bond for a shooting that has left another man in critical condition.

22-year-old Alejandro Garza is charged with attempted murder stemming from the incident last Thursday night.

Alton police had been called to the 800 block of West Sunset Valley Street where they found the victim behind the wheel of his car and two bullet holes in the driver’s side window. Garza was arrested, and a handgun was recovered, inside a nearby apartment.

The 22-year-old victim’s name hasn’t yet been released. What prompted the shooting isn’t clear.