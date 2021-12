Alton police are searching for a man who hasn’t been heard from since Friday night.

24-year-old Jacob Jay Villareal was last seen getting into a white passenger car outside a home on Dawes Avenue at about 9:45 p.m. Friday. At the time, Villareal was wearing a blue shirt and black basketball shorts. Villareal is five-eight, weighs 185 pounds, and has long black hair.

Alton police are asking the public’s help in locating Villareal and if you know anything to call them at 432-0700.