Alton PD Recognized For Good Policing

The Alton PD has become the first police department in Hidalgo County to be formally recognized for the way it provides policing. The Alton Police Department, headed by Chief Jonathan Flores, has been recognized by the Best Practices Program of the Texas Police Chiefs Association.

The recognition came after the department showed that it complies with 166 law enforcement best practices – including how it delivers police services, reduces risks and dangers, and protects a citizen’s individual rights. The program requires the department to submit annual progress reports for the next four years to maintain the recognized status.

