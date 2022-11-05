Alvarez Blasts Astros To World Series Title In G6 Vs. Phils

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez celebrates his three-run home run during the sixth inning in Game sixth of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

(AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a towering three-run homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6. That also gave 73-year-old manager Dusty Baker his first title in 25 seasons as a manager, the last three in Houston.

The 450-foot blast in the sixth inning was the first time the Cuban slugger went deep since the first two games this postseason. It made a winner out of Yordan Alvarez, who had allowed Kyle Schwarber’s solo shot in the top of the sixth.