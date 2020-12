(AP) — Canelo Alvarez unanimously outpointed Callum Smith to win the WBA & Ring super-middleweight championships and vacant WBC super-middleweight title Saturday night at the Alamodome. Alvarez dominated his only bout this year, repeatedly hitting Smith with straight rights and right hooks to the head over 12 rounds. Two judges scored the bout 119-109 and the third had it 117-111. Alvarez improved to 54-1-2. Smith fell to 27-1.